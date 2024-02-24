Priest injured as school students race in Kottayam church grounds

February 24, 2024 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Erattupetta police in Kottayam have arrested 10 higher secondary school students, including two minors, in connection with an incident where the assistant vicar of St. Mary’s Forane Church in Poonjar was struck by a car while trying to stop a group of students from racing vehicles in the church’s premises.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon when a group of students from the Government Higher Secondary School in Erattupetta entered the church campus in eight cars after completing their model exams and engaged in drag-racing on the church grounds.

The resulting noise disrupted church activities, prompting Fr. Attuchalil, the assistant vicar of the church, to request their departure. Despite his plea, the boys reportedly ignored him. While attempting to close the gate, he was struck by a speeding car. The priest was subsequently taken to a private hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Following a complaint by church authorities, the police took a few of the youths, who are school students, into custody, and their vehicles were impounded. In protest of the incident, the faithful, led by priests and church authorities, organized a march in Poonjar, demanding stringent action against the accused.

Six out of the eight cars used by the accused were impounded by the police. “The group consisted of more than 25 students, and we are making efforts to apprehend the remaining members. Among the arrested, eight students who were driving the cars are adults, while the other two are minors. All the boys were Plus Two students and they arrived on the church ground to celebrate after their farewell party in the school,” said an official.

With the upcoming parliamentary election, various political parties have seized upon the issue, advocating for decisive measures against the offenders. Kerala Congress(M) chairman Jose K. Mani and Kerala Congress leader Francis George have called for severe action against those who trespassed on church property and attacked the priest. Poonjar legislator Sebastian Kulathungal visited the injured the priest at the hospital on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the episode has triggered a torrent of angry reactions among the faithful, who took out protest marches demanding stern action against the accused.