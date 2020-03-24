Priest in Kerala arrested for holding mass

As coronavirus cases in the country surged past 450, a priest in Kerala, who conducted a mass at a church defying a government order against public gatherings, was arrested on Monday.

Priest Pauly Padayatti, Vicar of the Lady of Perpetual Help Church at Koodapuzha in Chalakudy, conducted the mass on Monday in which at least 100 people had participated, the police said. The priest was arrested and later let off on bail. A case has been registered against the priest and the 100-odd faithful.