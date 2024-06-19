Priest garners ‘social power‘ to construct houses for needy

An Idukki-based Capuchin priest has tapped the potential of social media to construct shelters for the needy. Fr. Jijo Kurian and his team have constructed over 350 housing units, which they term mini-homes, across the State with the support of their Facebook friends, social media followers, and good Samaritans.

The initiative, launched in 2018, has been able to construct mini-homes in all districts, except in Kannur, funded by sponsorships.

“Initially, we constructed low-cost cabin houses, and now it has been changed to mini-homes. The cost of a 420 sq ft two-bedroom house with a kitchen, toilet, and sit-out is around ₹4.5 lakh. Most of the sponsors are those working abroad,” says Fr. Kurian.

“We post updates on the completed projects on Facebook and other social media platforms. Those who want to help others reach out to us to participate in the initiative. Needy people also contact us through social media or by other means. We do not approach any in connection with the project,” says Fr. Kurian.

“The houses are constructed for economically backward families not covered under government schemes. We determine the eligibility of families based on criteria such as widows, bedridden patients, disabilities, mentally/ physically challenged members, and cancer survivors,” he says.

“Earlier, my daughter and I stayed in a shack without proper roof and toilet facility. We can now sleep without fear in the safety of a house,” says a woman beneficiary of the initiative in Idukki.

Fr. Kurian says they take care to ensure that the privacy of the beneficiaries is maintained. “There is no housewarming ceremony or photo session before handing over homes to the families,” he says.

Giji P., project manager of the initiative, says beneficiaries are selected regardless of their religion.

Mr. Giji says most people sponsor houses in connection with their wedding, children’s weddings or other family events. “The beneficiary family is given a detailed proposal when they seek our help for constructing a house. After getting approval, we proceed with the work. We provide daily updates on the construction work to the sponsor. After completing the work, we hand over the house to the beneficiary,” he says.

Fr. Kurian says at present works of four houses are progressing under the initiative in various parts of the State. “The project will continue as long as sponsorship is available,” he says.