Priest arrested on molestation charges

The district police here on Thursday arrested the vicar of an Orthodox church for allegedly molesting a minor girl.

The accused has been identified as Father Pondson John, 35, vicar of the Koodal Orthodox church. The alleged incident took place on March 12 when the victim attended a counselling session. Though the victim did not turn up for counselling the next day, the accused went to her house and once again misbehaved with her.

The incident came to light when the victim shared the ordeal to the school authorities, who , in turn, alerted Childline. Based on a complaint by Childline, a team from the Pathanamthitta women police station took the accused into custody and produced him before a magistrate. The accused was later remanded in judicial custody.