Prices of two Milma milk brands to go up from today

April 18, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

After announcing a brand revamp on Monday, Milma has raised the prices of two of its milk brands Milma Rich and Milma Smart by ₹2 a litre.

Milma Rich (4.5% fat content) will now cost ₹30 for the 500-ml sachet, up from ₹29, and Milma Smart (1.5% fat) ₹25 for the 500-ml sachet from ₹24. The hike will come into effect from Wednesday, an official of Milma’s Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd (TRCMPU) said.

The state government was reportedly in the dark about the hike. Minister for Dairy Development J. Chinchurani has sought an explanation from Milma officials regarding the hike, her office said. The Minister, speaking to mediapersons, said Milma had the right to increase the prices but the government should have been notified about the hike.

Meanwhile, TRCMPU administrative committee convener N. Bhasurangan said on Tuesday that the prices of the two milk variants were merely adjusted so that they were at par with the equivalent variants sold by Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd and Malabar Regional Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd in central and northern Kerala.

The decision to hike the prices, apparently, was taken on the same day Milma chairman K.S. Mani held a press conference to announce the plans for ‘Repositioning Milma - 2023,’ a brand revamp to equip Milma to compete with global brands and other cooperative majors. Talking to reporters on Monday, Mr. Mani said prices would not affected by the repositioning exercise.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala slammed Milma for the second hike in milk price in four months. He said the increase was unjustifiable since Milma was not passing on the benefit to the embattled dairy farmers who were facing a crisis due to the high input costs.

Accusing the government of failing to honour its commitment to provide an incentive of ₹5 per litre for farmers to enhance domestic milk production, he said it was aimed at keeping the door open for milk to be imported from Tamil Nadu and other neighbouring States.