Price rise, excess levies breaking the back of ordinary citizens: K. Surendran

April 03, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The BJP State President K. Surendran has accused the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of extravagance and indulgence while ordinary citizens, beleaguered by the high cost of living and excess levies, are struggling to make ends meet.

“There are no restrictions on government spending or celebrations and Ministers are running up travel expenses in crores. At the same time, government employees are being denied the allowances which are rightfully due to them and disbursement of welfare pensions have been disrupted,” Mr. Surendran said.

Excess levies are breaking the back of ordinary people and hence all additional taxation proposals should be withdrawn immediately, he demanded.

Construction sector

Alongside the increase in building tax, application fee, examination fee, building permit fee have all been hiked. The construction industry is feeling the heat as the price of all construction materials have gone up.

When the fair price of land was increased, registration fee was also hiked. Apart from petrol and diesel, even water and power prices have been hiked indiscriminately, breaking the back of people, Mr. Surendran added.

He said that the government has been torturing KSRTC employees by refusing to pay them salaries, while the neighbouring State Governments are offering free public transport services for the vulnerable categories. “The LDF and UDF fronts which have been governing the State since decades are collectively responsible for the debt trap that Kerala finds itself in now,” Mr. Surendran said.

The sluggishness in the State’s economy which was felt in the aftermath of the 2018 floods and then the COVID pandemic, has been continuing because of the shortsighted and disastrous policies of the government. Hence, the government should stop taxing people and withdraw all additional levies being imposed in various sectors, he demanded.