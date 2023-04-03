HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Price rise, excess levies breaking the back of ordinary citizens: K. Surendran

The LDF and UDF fronts which have been governing the State since decades are collectively responsible for the debt trap that Kerala finds itself in now, he says.

April 03, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP State President K. Surendran has accused the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of extravagance and indulgence while ordinary citizens, beleaguered by the high cost of living and excess levies, are struggling to make ends meet.

“There are no restrictions on government spending or celebrations and Ministers are running up travel expenses in crores. At the same time, government employees are being denied the allowances which are rightfully due to them and disbursement of welfare pensions have been disrupted,” Mr. Surendran said.

Excess levies are breaking the back of ordinary people and hence all additional taxation proposals should be withdrawn immediately, he demanded.

Construction sector

Alongside the increase in building tax, application fee, examination fee, building permit fee have all been hiked. The construction industry is feeling the heat as the price of all construction materials have gone up.

When the fair price of land was increased, registration fee was also hiked. Apart from petrol and diesel, even water and power prices have been hiked indiscriminately, breaking the back of people, Mr. Surendran added.

He said that the government has been torturing KSRTC employees by refusing to pay them salaries, while the neighbouring State Governments are offering free public transport services for the vulnerable categories. “The LDF and UDF fronts which have been governing the State since decades are collectively responsible for the debt trap that Kerala finds itself in now,” Mr. Surendran said.

The sluggishness in the State’s economy which was felt in the aftermath of the 2018 floods and then the COVID pandemic, has been continuing because of the shortsighted and disastrous policies of the government. Hence, the government should stop taxing people and withdraw all additional levies being imposed in various sectors, he demanded.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.