Price rise: District Collectors told to carry out inspections

June 14, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil on Wednesday directed District Collectors to take urgent steps to control the rise in prices of vegetables and other essential commodities.

The Collectors have been asked to conduct inspections within their jurisdictions, given the reports on the steep increase in the prices of essential commodities including vegetables and chicken. Mr. Anil also directed the price monitoring committees headed by the Collectors to meet regularly to ensure that the prices remain stable in the markets.

The decisions were taken at a meeting attended by the District Collectors, the Civil Supplies Commissioner amd senior food and civil supplies officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inspections are to be led by officers of the rank of Additional District Magistrate, Revenue Divisional Officer or Assistant Collectors. District collectors should also hold discussions with wholesale dealers and examine whether the prices have been jacked up artificially, Mr. Anil said.

Surveillance by the monitoring committees will be stepped up, given the trend of prices going up in the run-up to the Onam season, Mr. Anil said.

Meanwhile, BJP State president K. Surendran, in a statement, said the state government had failed in preventing price rise in the market.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.