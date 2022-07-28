Price of garlic plummets in Kanthallur, Vattavada

July 28, 2022 18:12 IST

The small-sized garlic, which had fetched ₹200 per kg in 2020, is now priced at ₹30

The price of garlic grown in Kanthallur and Vattavada has declined to ₹30 a kg now. The reduction has come at a time when a geographical indication (GI) tag for garlic grown in these villages is under consideration. Farmers said that the price had gone up to as high as ₹200 per kg in 2020 and a drop was unexpected. “If the decline continues, garlic will not be cultivated in the next season,” said Selvom, a farmer at Kanthallur. Because of the price decline, some farms have been left unharvested at Kanthallur.

An official of the Agriculture department said the drop in small garlic price was unexpected, and attributed it to the general decline in garlic price. The demand for small garlic is down in the general market too. He said that though the size of Vattavada and Kanthallur garlic was small, it was a preferred ingredient of many Ayurvedic medicines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why garlic was chosen

The farmers in Kanthallur and Vattavada generally cultivate a crop when its price reaches a high. Last season, the price of garlic was high and many farmers opted for garlic in the first sowing season. Vegetables from the first season in Kanthallur and Vattavada are meant for the Onam market.

Mohandas, Kanthallur panchayat president, said farmers turned to garlic cultivation after wild animals destroyed other crops. “Wild animal attacks are comparatively fewer when garlic is cultivated,” he said.