Kerala

Price of garlic plummets in Kanthallur, Vattavada

Giji K. Raman IDUKKI July 28, 2022 18:12 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 18:12 IST

The price of garlic grown in Kanthallur and Vattavada has declined to ₹30 a kg now. The reduction has come at a time when a geographical indication (GI) tag for garlic grown in these villages is under consideration. Farmers said that the price had gone up to as high as ₹200 per kg in 2020 and a drop was unexpected. “If the decline continues, garlic will not be cultivated in the next season,” said Selvom, a farmer at Kanthallur. Because of the price decline, some farms have been left unharvested at Kanthallur.

An official of the Agriculture department said the drop in small garlic price was unexpected, and attributed it to the general decline in garlic price. The demand for small garlic is down in the general market too. He said that though the size of Vattavada and Kanthallur garlic was small, it was a preferred ingredient of many Ayurvedic medicines.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Why garlic was chosen

The farmers in Kanthallur and Vattavada generally cultivate a crop when its price reaches a high. Last season, the price of garlic was high and many farmers opted for garlic in the first sowing season. Vegetables from the first season in Kanthallur and Vattavada are meant for the Onam market.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mohandas, Kanthallur panchayat president, said farmers turned to garlic cultivation after wild animals destroyed other crops. “Wild animal attacks are comparatively fewer when garlic is cultivated,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...