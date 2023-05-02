ADVERTISEMENT

Price of chicken fluctuates as State has no say in chick, feed production

May 02, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Dhinesh Kallungal

The frequent changes in the price of chicken have often put the State in a tight spot as Kerala accounts for 11% of the national poultry meat consumption. Though the State government has made many interventions to strengthen the domestic broiler sector to insulate consumers and producers from fluctuating prices, the initiatives have not yet paid off.

According to the statistics available with the Animal Husbandry department, of the 5.04 lakh tonnes poultry meat sold in the State a year, the contribution of government agencies is around two to 2.5% only. When Kerala Chicken was launched, the State was targeting a market share of 5% in the first year and 15-20% in the next two years enabling it to regulate the price of meat in the market.

However, three years since, the market is still controlled by private players. The Brahmagiri Development Society, KEPCO (Kerala State Poultry Development Corporation), Kudumbashree, and the Meat Products of India (MPI) are the main public sector agencies that produce day-old broiler chicks in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala requires around 310 lakh chicks per month for domestic consumption, while the government agencies produce just three lakh a month.

V. Sunilkumar, former managing director of KEPCO, says as long as the State has no say in the production and supply of poultry feeds and one-day-old chicks — two main components that constitute 80% of the cost of production of a broiler bird — the State will have to depend on private players to meet requirements.

In the absence of effective market interventions, producers are dependent on corporates who decide the cost of both chicks and feed. To have a sustainable broiler sector, the State should enhance domestic production of chicks and feeds, say experts.

Pointing to the necessity of controlling the cost of the basic inputs, they say an agency with own chick and feed production can produce one kilo of live poultry meat at ₹82.45, while those without control over the two basic inputs will have to spend ₹97.10 at present.

As the per capita consumption of poultry meat in the State is 15.5 kg against 3.4 kg in the country, a sustainable broiler sector is imperative in the State, they say.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US