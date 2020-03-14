Preventive measures to be bolstered

Thrissur

14 March 2020 23:27 IST

Thrissur district administration to coordinate local self-government’s steps against COVID-19

The local body institutions in the district will prepare and implement comprehensive preventive measures to check the spread of COVID-19.

A meeting of elected representatives and officials convened by Minister of Local Self-Government A.C. Moideen here on Saturday chalked out the preventive measures to be taken under the local bodies. District administration will coordinate the works.

Though the condition is under control in the district, considering the seriousness of the situation, people till ward-level will be roped in to the project.

Guidelines

The people under home quarantine should strictly follow the guidelines of the Health Department. In case of symptoms of COVID-19, people should inform the control room instead of going to hospitals directly. The Health Department would take the suspected patients to the hospital in their vehicles, the Minister said.

The service of the community volunteer army should be utilised after providing training for them. People who reach the government offices would be given instructions about disease prevention methods.

Strict Monitoring would be set up at railway stations and inter-State borders. Awareness programmes would be implemented for the migrant workers. Safety measures would be provided for the destitutes.

Home quarantine

The elected representatives have been asked to provide mental and social support for people, who are in home quarantine. Public functions should be avoided. Celebrations and weddings should be held in a minimalist way.

The local self governments should make sufficient arrangements for home quarantine of the people coming from the COVID-19-hit countries. People coming from other States also should be monitored.

Panchayat-level arrangements will be made to monitor whether people under home quarantine follow Health Department’s guidelines, said Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar, who attended the meeting. Addressing the meeting, Education Minister Prof. C. Raveendranath said the teachers and school workers had been asked to reach schools to ensure their service in the prevention programmes.

Teachers should try to understand problems of each house. The schools should act as centres of preventive steps. Chief whip K. Rajan, T.N. Prathapan and Ramya Haridas MPs, Mayor Ajitha Jayarajan, district panchayat president Mary Thomas, K.V. Abdul Khader, B.D. Devassy, E.T. Tyson, Murali Perunelly, V.R. Sunil Kumar, U.R. Pradeep and Anil Akkara, MLAs, District Collector S. Shanavas, presidents and secretaries of local bodies and district officials participated.