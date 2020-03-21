Preventive measures strengthened in Kottayam

Even as the district has not reported any fresh cases of COVID-19 over the past one week, preventive measures against the disease have been strengthened in Kottayam district in view of the warnings on the viral infection entering into the community transmission stage.

As on Saturday, only one person was under observation at the special isolation ward with suspected symptoms of the infection, besides the four COVID-19 patients at the Government Medical College in Kottayam.

Home isolation

With 267 people being advised to go under home isolation on Saturday, total number of people in home quarantine in the district has risen to 2,138.

Of the 168 swab samples sent for lab examination, 126 samples have been tested positive so far. Results of as many as 37 samples are yet to be available while only two have been tested positive.

Disinfection drive

A meeting of the higher officials convened by Civil Supplies Minister P. Thilothaman here on Saturday decided to strengthen the public sanitisation drive to prevent the disease outbreak. “Disinfection activities will be carried out at public places, including railway stations, bus stands, and other public places, by spraying sanitisers with the help of local bodies. Heads of various government departments should ensure that disinfection activities are being done in their respective departments,” the Minister said.

In view of an order by the District Collector prohibiting the gatherings of more than 50 persons, several business establishments, including shopping malls, have stopped operations till March 31. At the same time, some grocery shops witnessed unprecedented rush as people resorted to panic buying .

Meanwhile, the personal hygiene drive launched by the authority gained further momentum during the day with more establishments and voluntary organisations joining the initiative. Special teams deployed by the Health Department carried out health check-ups using infrared thermometers at railway and bus stations.

As per estimates, a total of 2,841 persons were screened on Saturday.

Meanwhile, various organisations and trade bodies, including the Hotels and Restaurants Association and the District Petroleum Dealers Association, have come up expressing solidarity to the Janta Curfew on Sunday. The South Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industries has asked its members to stay at home till March 31.

Several hospitals have imposed regulations on patient visits till March 31.