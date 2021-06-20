‘Prevent waterlogging in Kuttanad’

ALAPPUZHA

20 June 2021 22:42 IST

V.D. Satheesan says conditions in some areas are not suitable for living

People of Kuttanad are facing unparalleled misery, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said.

He was speaking to mediapersons after visiting Kanakkassery, Valiyakari, and Meenapally paddy polders in Kainakary ravaged by recurring bund breaches. “The present conditions are not suitable for living. The government should take immediate steps to avoid waterlogging. I can see a lack of coordination among various government departments in Kuttanad. Ministers are giving different statements. Cosmetic measures are not going to yield desired results in Kuttanad,” Mr. Satheesan said.

Deepen waterbodies

The Leader of the Opposition said the government’s failure to deepen waterbodies in order to increase the water-carrying capacity as suggested in the Swaminathan Commission report had intensified miseries caused by floods. “The government should implement the recommendations in the report without waiting for the new study report. It should implement short-term and long-term projects on a priority basis and in a time bound manner. The AC canal should be deepened along with increasing its length towards Pallathuruthy,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Satheesan also lended his support to the ‘Save Kuttanad’ forum. “No one is spreading fear in the name of Kuttanad. Forums like ‘Save Kuttanad’ are trying to bring issues to the fore. It is not right to criticise them. We will give the government our full support in its efforts to protect Kuttanad,” he said.

Congress and United Democratic Front leaders M. Liju, A.A. Shukoor, K.P. Sreekumar, Anil Bose, Jacob Abraham, and others accompanied the opposition leader.