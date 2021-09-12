Pressure mounts to remove Thabsheera from Kerala’s Perinthalmanna block panchayat

MALAPPURAM

12 September 2021 20:58 IST

The former general secretary of Haritha, she spearheaded face-off with IUML over sexual harassment charges against MSF leaders

Pressure is mounting on the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) to remove Najma Thabsheera T., former general secretary of Haritha, from her Perinthalmanna block panchayat membership.

Ms. Thabsheera was elected to the block panchayat council from Thirurkad in the 2020 local body election on the IUML banner. She was the one who spearheaded the recent face-off with the party over an allegation of sexual harassment against State leaders of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF).

Haritha is the women’s wing of the MSF. The IUML dissolved the Haritha State committee led by Ms. Thabsheera after she refused to abide by the party’s demand to withdraw the complaint that she and nine other members had filed before the State Women’s Commission against MSF leaders.

IUML leaders said Ms. Thabsheera and others had been instigated by some people, and they had become scapegoats. Although they will continue to be members of the party, they are unlikely to be given any significant role by the party.

Meanwhile, party workers from Thirurkkad, the block panchayat ward that Ms. Thabsheera represents, have started demanding that she be replaced with another woman having allegiance to the party.