Pressure Kerala govt. to legislate for Plachimada damages, Tikait writes to Yechury

January 27, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Farmers’ leader and the national spokesperson of the Bhartiya Kisan Union Rakesh Tikait has written to CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury asking him to put pressure on the CPI(M)-led Kerala government to legislate for ensuring compensation for the people affected by Coca-Cola factory at Plachimada in Palakkad district.

During his visit to Plachimada last week, Mr. Tikait had promised that he would pressurise the State and Central governments to ensure compensation for the people of Plachimada.

Mr. Tikait, quoting the State government’s high-power committee report, said that irreparable damage had been done by Coca-Cola to the people and environment of Plachimada. “The committee concluded that the company (Coca-Cola) is responsible for the damage and it is obligatory that they pay the compensation to the affected people for the agricultural losses, health problems, loss of wages, loss of educational opportunities, and the pollution caused to the water resources,” the farmers’ leader said in his letter.

The ₹216.26-crore compensation sought by the committee for the people of Plachimada was a highly conservative figure, he said.

“I remember with gratitude the support you had extended to the farmers’ struggle against the three anti-farmer legislations of the Union government. I appreciate your stand against the tyranny of Corporations. It is quite incredible that the LDF (Left Democratic Front) government has not yet established the tribunal to settle the Plachimada issue by compelling Coca-Cola to pay compensation, though 19 years have elapsed since the closure of the company at Plachimada,” Mr. Tikait said