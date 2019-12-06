Press Club secretary arrested in Kerala

The police on Thursday arrested Thiruvananthapuram Press Club secretary M. Radhakrishnan on the charge of having outraged the modesty of a woman journalist and caused her ill repute in public.

The arrest came at the end of a day of furious protests by the Network of Women in Media (NWMI) outside the secretary's room. They attempted to gift the secretary a bottle of cow dung water as a symbol of their collective disgust at his alleged attempt to impose a moral code on the purported victim who is his co-worker.

A police team headed by Circle Inspector, Pettah, K.R. Biju, escorted Mr. Radhakrishnan out of the club and hustled him away in a van to the Vanchiyoor station.

The controversial incident that culminated in the dramatic arrest occurred on Saturday. The woman journalist told the police that Mr. Radhakrishnan and a few local people had berated her for being seen with another male co-worker at her house after work at night.

The Kerala State Women's Commission has opened an inquiry against Mr. Radhakrishnan. The police booked Mr. Radhakrishnan for outraging the modesty of a woman, criminal trespass and assault. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.