July 10, 2023

The Thiruvananthapuram Press Club marched to the Secretariat in protest against Left Democratic Front (LDF) independent legislator P.V. Anwar’s alleged trespasses on media freedom and journalistic neutrality.

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader C. Divakaran, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district president V.V. Rajesh, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) general secretary G.S. Babu, Press Club President M. Radhakrishnan and secretary K.N. Sanu spoke.

