January 25, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Edwin John Bennet, DIG, BSF, Trivandrum sector, has been conferred the President’s police medal for distinguished service on the occasion of Republic Day 2023.

Mr. Bennet is the Sector Commmander of BSF Trivandrum, which looks after BSF Reserve battalions in Kerala. He is an empanelled trainer for the Officers’ Training Centre and has represented India in the UN International police task force in Kosovo.