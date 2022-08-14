President’s police, fire service medals announced

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 14, 2022 18:54 IST

Manoj Abraham, Additional Director General of Police (Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau - VACB), and Biji George, Additional Superintendent of Police, Pathanamthitta, have won the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, 2022.

The following officers have won the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, 2022 — V.U. Kuriakose, District Police Chief (Idukki); Superintendents of Police P.A. Mohammed Arif (Kerala Police Academy), T.K. Subramanyan (Chief Vigilance Officer, Travancore Devaswom Board), P.C. Sajeevan (VACB, Kozhikode) and V. Ajayakumar (VACB, Thiruvananthapuram); Assistant Commissioners of Police Sajeev K.K. (Thrissur sub division); T.P. Premarajan (Kannur); Deputy Superintendents Police A. Abdul Rahim (Intelligence) and V.K. Raju (Palakkad); and Armed Police Inspector, KAP-VI, Kozhikode, Hariprasad M.K.

Fire service medals

Manoj Kumar, Senior Fire and Rescue Officer, Kuttikol station, has won the President's Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service.

Ramkumar N., District Fire Officer (Alappuzha); Vijayan N., Assistant Station Officer (Retd.); and Anilkumar M., Senior Fire and Rescue Officer; have won the Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service.

