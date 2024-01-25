ADVERTISEMENT

President’s Medals for Police and Fire Force officers

January 25, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Excise Commissioner Mahipal Yadav and Kerala Police Academy Director Gopesh Agarwal have been chosen for the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service.

The senior officers, both in the rank of Additional Director General of Police, were among those chosen for the prestigious medal from across the country on the eve of the Republic Day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Eleven police officers have also been chosen for the Medal for Meritorious Service. The recipients are District Police Chief (Kochi City) A. Akbar, former Superintendent of Police (SP) R.D. Ajith, Supplyco Vigilance Officer Sunilkumar V., Kottayam Additional SP V. Sugathan, Thiruvananthapuram City Assistant Commissioner (Traffic-South) Sheen Tharayil, Bekkal DySP Sunil Kumar C.K., Kodungallur DySP Salish N.S., Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) Inspector Jyodindrakumar P., State Special Branch (Kollam Rural) Sub-Inspector Radhakrishna Pillai K.K., VACB Sub-Inspector B. Surendran, and Women Cell (Kozhikode City) Assistant Sub-Inspector Mini K.

Fire and Rescue Services

Vijayakumar F, Assistant Station Officer (ASO), Fire and Rescue Station, Kundara has bagged the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service.

Anil Kumar S., ASO, Fire and Rescue Station, Nedumangad; Jiji N., ASO, Fire and Rescue Station, Angamaly; Pramod P.K., ASO, Fire and Rescue Station, Koyilandy; and Anil P.M. Senior Fire and Rescue Officer, Fire and Rescue Station, Kalpetta; have been selected for the Medal for Meritorious Service.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US