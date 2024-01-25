President’s Medals for Police and Fire Force officers

January 25, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Excise Commissioner Mahipal Yadav and Kerala Police Academy Director Gopesh Agarwal have been chosen for the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service.

The senior officers, both in the rank of Additional Director General of Police, were among those chosen for the prestigious medal from across the country on the eve of the Republic Day.

Eleven police officers have also been chosen for the Medal for Meritorious Service. The recipients are District Police Chief (Kochi City) A. Akbar, former Superintendent of Police (SP) R.D. Ajith, Supplyco Vigilance Officer Sunilkumar V., Kottayam Additional SP V. Sugathan, Thiruvananthapuram City Assistant Commissioner (Traffic-South) Sheen Tharayil, Bekkal DySP Sunil Kumar C.K., Kodungallur DySP Salish N.S., Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) Inspector Jyodindrakumar P., State Special Branch (Kollam Rural) Sub-Inspector Radhakrishna Pillai K.K., VACB Sub-Inspector B. Surendran, and Women Cell (Kozhikode City) Assistant Sub-Inspector Mini K.

Fire and Rescue Services

Vijayakumar F, Assistant Station Officer (ASO), Fire and Rescue Station, Kundara has bagged the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service.

Anil Kumar S., ASO, Fire and Rescue Station, Nedumangad; Jiji N., ASO, Fire and Rescue Station, Angamaly; Pramod P.K., ASO, Fire and Rescue Station, Koyilandy; and Anil P.M. Senior Fire and Rescue Officer, Fire and Rescue Station, Kalpetta; have been selected for the Medal for Meritorious Service.