President’s medal for police personnel announced

Thiruvananthapuram

26 January 2021 01:33 IST

Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) T.K. Vinod Kumar has been selected for the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, announced on the eve of Republic Day 2021.

IGP South Zone Harshita Attaluri; Principal, Police Training College K.L. Johnkutty; SP, PSC Vigilance, Rajesh N.; Deputy Commandant, Malabar Special Police Ajith Kumar B.; Additional DCP, Kozhikode City, Abdul Razack K.P.; Dy.SP, Special Branch, Kasaragod, K. Harischandra Naik; Inspector of Police, Karunagapally, S. Manjulal; Grade SI, Vaikom police station, Nazar K.; and Senior Civil Police Officer, DHQ, Malappuram, K. Valsala have been selected for the police medal for meritorious service.

Fire Service personnel

The President’s Fire Service medal for Distinguished Service has been conferred on Assistant Station Officer, Uppala, George A.T. while Regional Fire Officer, Kozhikode, Abdul Rasheed K.; and Senior Fire and Rescue Officer Mannarkadu Nazar P. were chosen for the Fire Service medal for Meritorious Service.

Advertising

Advertising

Two prison officials, Assistant Superintendent Grade 2 Saji Kumar J., and Deputy Superintendent M.V. Thomas were chosen for the President’s Correctional Service Medals for Distinguished Service.

Three others, DIG of Prisons Sam Thankayyan, Assistant Superintendent Grade 2 Antony K.; and Deputy Superintendent T.K. Janardhanan Nambiar were selected for the Correctional Service Medal for Meritorious Service.