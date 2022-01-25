President’s medal for KAP Deputy Commandant

KANNUR

25 January 2022 22:21 IST

Kannur KAP4 Deputy Commandant Shyam Sunder has been selected for the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

He is among the 10 police personnel in Kerala who will receive the medal on Republic Day. Mr. Sunder is the son of the former Superintendent of Police Special Branch North, K. Raghavan Nair.

He entered police service after making a mark for himself in the field of football. He started playing for the Kerala police team in 1986. He played along with stalwarts, including K.T. Chacko, C.V. Papachan, I.M. Vijayan and U. Sharafali. He is the recipient of several awards, including Chief Minister’s Police Medal and DGP’s Badge of Honour.

