Kerala

President’s medal for KAP Deputy Commandant

Kannur KAP4 Deputy Commandant Shyam Sunder has been selected for the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

He is among the 10 police personnel in Kerala who will receive the medal on Republic Day. Mr. Sunder is the son of the former Superintendent of Police Special Branch North, K. Raghavan Nair.

He entered police service after making a mark for himself in the field of football. He started playing for the Kerala police team in 1986. He played along with stalwarts, including K.T. Chacko, C.V. Papachan, I.M. Vijayan and U. Sharafali. He is the recipient of several awards, including Chief Minister’s Police Medal and DGP’s Badge of Honour.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 25, 2022 10:22:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/presidents-medal-for-kap-deputy-commandant/article38325561.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY