President’s Medal for Distinguished Service for H. Venkatesh

Published - August 14, 2024 06:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Nine officers from State chosen for President’s Medal for Meritorious Service announced on the eve of Independence Day

The Hindu Bureau

Additional Director General of Police, Crime Branch, H. Venkatesh has been chosen for the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, announced on the eve of Independence Day.

Nine police officers from the State have been chosen for the President’s Medal for Meritorious Service. They include Superintendent of Police (SP) and Assistant Director (Technical and Motor Transport Studies), Kerala Police Academy, Najeeb S.; Additional SP Malappuram Feroz M. Shafeeque; Assistant Commissioner of Police Ernakulam P. Raj Kumar; Assistant Commissioner of Police, Special Branch, Kollam city A. Pratheep Kumar; Deputy Superintendent of Police, Guruvayur Sinoj T.S.; Inspector of Police, State Special Branch Headquarters, Sreekumar M.K.; Sub-Inspector (SI) of Police, Crime Branch headquarters, Rajesh Kumar S.L.; SI of Police, Kozhikode city, O. Mohandas; and SI, Karimanal police station, Idukki, Santhosh C.R.

