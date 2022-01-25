President’s medal for 10 police officers from Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram

25 January 2022 20:53 IST

As many as 10 police officers from Kerala have been selected for the President’s police medal announced on the eve of Republic Day.

They include City Police Commissioner, Kochi, Inspector General Nagaraju Chakilam, Superintendents of Police B.Krishnakumar and Jayasankar R., DySPs K.H. Muhammed Kabeer Rawther, K.R. Venugopalan and Gopalakrishnan M.K., Deputy Commandant T.P. Shyam Sunder, Sub-Inspector Sajan K.George, and Assistant Sub-Inspectors Sasikumar L. and Sheeba A.K.

