January 25, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Senior Fire and Rescue officers Krishnan Shanmughan and Benny Mathew will be conferred the President’s Fire Service medal for distinguished service.

Director (Technical) Nousad Muhammed Haneefa and Senior Fire and Rescue officers Rajasekharan Nair S. and Subash K.B. have been selected for the Fire Service medal for meritorious service.