Presidential election: Despatches from the Parliament and Assemblies

Presidential polls: State will vote differently

NDA candidate will get only the vote of BJP MLA O. Rajagopal

Ramath Nath Kovind stands a good chance to be elected as the 14th President of India. The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) will cast their vote in favour of Meira Kumar.

The National Democratic Front (NDA) candidate will get only the vote of the lone Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member in the Assembly O. Rajagopal. These are foregone conclusions of Monday’s presidential election. Yet its Kerala leg will turn out to be significant because it once again validates the bipolar politics of the State.

It actually raises the bar for the BJP to crack Kerala’s coalition system despite the aggression its national leadership has shown in carving out political space here. The LDF and UDF partners have constantly taken an anti-BJP stance. The Kerala Congress (M), which broke away from the UDF soon after the Assembly election in May last, was perhaps the only political party with which the BJP might have thought it had an outside change as an ally.

But the Kerala Congress (M) has repeatedly displayed that it was tilted against the BJP. It off and on hobnobbing with the CPI(M) was a clear message, though it evoked severe reactions from the Congress leadership. Kerala Congress (M) leader K.M. Mani later shored up his position by announcing that his party will throw its weight behind Meira Kumar.

In the meantime, Mr. Mani did attend the midnight function convened by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to usher in the GST regime.

All arrangements have been made for the conduct of elections at the Kerala Legislative Assembly. the LDF and UDF together have 138 legislators. The 20 members of the Lok Sabha and nine members of the Rajya Sabha belong to either the UDF or the LDF. The results of the presidential elections will be announced on July 21.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 11, 2020 2:12:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/presidential-polls-state-will-vote-differently/article19289862.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

In This Package
Highest voter turnout ever for presidential election
Race to Raisina goes along the expected lines
Presidential polls: 234 votes cast in Chennai
Presidential election: 100% polling recorded in Andhra Pradesh
All 67 MLAs in Himachal cast vote
Presidential election a clash of ideologies: Gehlot
30 MLAs, 2 MPs vote in presidential poll
Rangasamy says there is no rift in AINRC
Presidential polls: Bhujbal, Kadam get break from jail for voting
Presidential polls: 138 MLAs cast vote in Kerala
223 of 225 members vote in State
KCR leads legislators in electing next President
Cutting across party lines, MLAs exchange pleasantries
Presidential election: Did three Telangana MLAs goof up?
Presidential election: Only Phoolka gives the miss in Punjab
Presidential election voting: Quick work in Assam
Ram Nath Kovind gets 7 bonus votes in Tripura
Presidential poll: 223 of 225 voters exercise franchise in Karnataka
Trinamool MLA gets into altercation with GJM lawmakers during Presidential polls
Vote according to conscience, Kejriwal tells MLAs
Presidential poll: JD(S) members vote for Meira Kumar
When India’s outgoing president was Poltu, and other nickname stories
Adityanath, Bharti cast votes for Presidential poll
Dalit candidate a tokenism: Kanhaiya
Presidential polls: as it happened
Presidential polls could test opposition solidarity
State ready for today’s presidential poll
Parliament, Assemblies in poll fervour
Overwhelming support to Kovind in Telangana
Narottam Mishra
Presidential poll: Madhya Pradesh Minister Mishra disqualified from voting
You are reading Presidential polls: State will vote differently
Next Story
TRENDING TODAY