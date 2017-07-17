Presidential election: Despatches from the Parliament and Assemblies

Presidential polls: 138 MLAs cast vote in Kerala

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arrives to cast his vote.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arrives to cast his vote.   | Photo Credit: PRASANTH VEMBAYAM

Vengara seat vacant, IUML legislator casts his vote in Chennai

The Kerala leg of the process of electing the 14th President of India went off smoothly on Monday, with 138 of the 139 legislators casting their ballots at the polling station set up inside the Kerala Assembly complex.

Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan was the first to cast his vote, while K.J. Maxi of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) was the last voter. Even though he cast his vote by 3 p.m., the poll officials waited till the close of voting time at 5 p.m. before sealing the ballot box and other election materials.

The Kerala Assembly has a strength of 140 elected members. The Vengara seat is vacant following Indian Union Muslim League leader P.K. Kunhalikutty’s resignation consequent on his election as Member of Parliament. IUML legislator Parakkal Abdullah cast his vote in the Chennai Assembly.

As per prior understanding, legislators belonging to the Left Democratic Front, the United Democratic Front and the Kerala Congress (M) voted for the UPA candidate Meira Kumar. Independent legislator P.C. George also cast his vote in favour of Ms. Meira Kumar.

The value of votes of a legislator is 152.

The total value of votes of the 138 legislators is 20,976. Bharatiya Janata Party legislator O. Rajagopal officiated as the agent of National Democratic Front candidate Ram Nath Kovind and Mr. Radhakrishnan and CPI(M) legislator S. Sarma were the polling agents of UPA candidate Meira Kumar.

The polling was carried out in a solemn manner, with over 125 legislators ensuring that their votes were in the ballot box before noon. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan were among those who cast their votes soon after polling began.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 9, 2020 7:39:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/presidential-polls-138-mlas-cast-vote/article19297712.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

In This Package
Highest voter turnout ever for presidential election
Race to Raisina goes along the expected lines
Presidential polls: 234 votes cast in Chennai
Presidential election: 100% polling recorded in Andhra Pradesh
All 67 MLAs in Himachal cast vote
Presidential election a clash of ideologies: Gehlot
30 MLAs, 2 MPs vote in presidential poll
Rangasamy says there is no rift in AINRC
Presidential polls: Bhujbal, Kadam get break from jail for voting
You are reading
Presidential polls: 138 MLAs cast vote in Kerala
223 of 225 members vote in State
KCR leads legislators in electing next President
Cutting across party lines, MLAs exchange pleasantries
Presidential election: Did three Telangana MLAs goof up?
Presidential election: Only Phoolka gives the miss in Punjab
Presidential election voting: Quick work in Assam
Ram Nath Kovind gets 7 bonus votes in Tripura
Presidential poll: 223 of 225 voters exercise franchise in Karnataka
Trinamool MLA gets into altercation with GJM lawmakers during Presidential polls
Vote according to conscience, Kejriwal tells MLAs
Presidential poll: JD(S) members vote for Meira Kumar
When India’s outgoing president was Poltu, and other nickname stories
Adityanath, Bharti cast votes for Presidential poll
Dalit candidate a tokenism: Kanhaiya
Presidential polls: as it happened
Presidential polls could test opposition solidarity
State ready for today’s presidential poll
Parliament, Assemblies in poll fervour
Overwhelming support to Kovind in Telangana
Narottam Mishra
Presidential poll: Madhya Pradesh Minister Mishra disqualified from voting
Presidential polls: State will vote differently
Next Story
TRENDING TODAY