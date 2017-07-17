Presidential polls: 138 MLAs cast vote in Kerala

The Kerala leg of the process of electing the 14th President of India went off smoothly on Monday, with 138 of the 139 legislators casting their ballots at the polling station set up inside the Kerala Assembly complex.

Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan was the first to cast his vote, while K.J. Maxi of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) was the last voter. Even though he cast his vote by 3 p.m., the poll officials waited till the close of voting time at 5 p.m. before sealing the ballot box and other election materials.

The Kerala Assembly has a strength of 140 elected members. The Vengara seat is vacant following Indian Union Muslim League leader P.K. Kunhalikutty’s resignation consequent on his election as Member of Parliament. IUML legislator Parakkal Abdullah cast his vote in the Chennai Assembly.

As per prior understanding, legislators belonging to the Left Democratic Front, the United Democratic Front and the Kerala Congress (M) voted for the UPA candidate Meira Kumar. Independent legislator P.C. George also cast his vote in favour of Ms. Meira Kumar.

The value of votes of a legislator is 152.

The total value of votes of the 138 legislators is 20,976. Bharatiya Janata Party legislator O. Rajagopal officiated as the agent of National Democratic Front candidate Ram Nath Kovind and Mr. Radhakrishnan and CPI(M) legislator S. Sarma were the polling agents of UPA candidate Meira Kumar.

The polling was carried out in a solemn manner, with over 125 legislators ensuring that their votes were in the ballot box before noon. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan were among those who cast their votes soon after polling began.