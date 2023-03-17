ADVERTISEMENT

President visits Amritanandamayi Math

March 17, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - KOLLAM

Mata Amritanandamayi is the Chair of C20, an official engagement group of India’s G20 Presidency that represents civil society, NGOs

The Hindu Bureau

President Droupadi Murmu meets Mata Amritanandamayi at the Mata Amritanandamayi Math in Amritapuri, Kollam, on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday visited the Mata Amritanandamayi Math, where she interacted with Mata Amritanandamayi and paid obeisance at the Bhavatarini temple there.

She arrived by helicopter at NTPC maidan, Kayamkulam, where she was welcomed by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, District Collector Afsana Parveen and District Police Chief Merin Joseph. She reached Amritanandamayi Math at 9.35 a.m. and was greeted by the sanyasinis of the ashram and math vice-chairman Amritaswaroopanandapuri.

The President also held an informal meeting with six members of Mexico’s Parliament who were visiting Mata Amritanandamayi as part of the Civil 20 (C20) and Group of 20 (G20) initiatives. Mata Amritanandamayi is the Chair of C20, an official engagement group of India’s G20 Presidency that represents civil society and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Maneesha V. Ramesh, provost of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, gave a brief walkthrough on the charity endeavours of the ashram, highlighting its impact across the world.

The President left the ashram at 10.10 a.m.

