President to open women legislators' meet on May 26

It is being organised by the State Assembly to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence

It is being organised by the State Assembly to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence

Many of the leading women lawmakers in the country are expected to congregate later this month in Thiruvananthapuram for a two-day National Women Legislators' Conference organised by the Kerala State Legislative Assembly.

President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the conference at the Kerala Assembly at 12 noon on May 26, Speaker M. B. Rajesh said here on Wednesday.

Part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav programmes organised by the State Assembly to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence, the event will be attended by women legislators of both houses of the Parliament and various State Assemblies, he said.

The highlights of the event are four sessions which will discuss topics pertaining to women in connection with the freedom struggle, the Constitution, rights, and their representation in decision-making bodies.

Mr. Rajesh termed the event the first in the country organised on this grand scale. The first session, on May 26, deals with 'Constitution and Women's Rights.' Gujarat speaker Nimaben Acharya, Lok Sabha MP, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar and former Rajya Sabha MP, Brinda Karat are among the speakers. Lok Sabha MP, Supriya Sule, Rajya Sabha MP, Jebi Mather and former MP, Subhashini Ali will speak on the 'Role of Women in Indian Freedom Struggle.'

On May 27, there will be two sessions; 'Women's Rights and legal Gaps,' and 'Under-representation of Women in Decision-making Bodies.' Speakers include West Bengal Minister for Women and Child Development Shashi Panja, Kerala High Court Judge Anu Sivaraman, Jaya Bachchan, MP, Uttarakhand Speaker Ritu Khanduri, and the general secretary of the National Federation of Indian Women, Annie Raja.

So far, 130 legislators from 17 States have registered for the event, Mr. Rajesh said. The Assembly had opened a special purpose website for the online registration, he said. ''Some of the States have conveyed their decision to send delegations,'' he added.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will preside over the May 26 inaugural event at the Sankaranarayanan Thampi Members' Lounge in the Assembly. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan, Ministers Veena George, J. Chinchurani and R. Bindu will be present.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the valedictory on May 27 afternoon. Short tours have been planned for the delegates on May 28 for acquainting them with the tourism potential of Kerala.