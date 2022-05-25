President Ram Nath Kovind to open women legislators’ meet on Thursday

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived here on Wednesday evening on a two-day visit to the State.

The President, who arrived on a special Indian Air Force (IAF) flight by 8.40 p.m., was received at the IAF technical area by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Minister for Transport Antony Raju, Mayor Arya Rajendran, Chief Secretary V.P. Joy, Air Marshal J. Chalapathi, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command, State Police Chief Anil Kant and other senior officials.

Mr. Kovind is accompanied by his wife Savitha Kovind and their daughter Swati. On his arrival, he left for Raj Bhavan where he will stay the night.

Mr. Kovind will inaugurate the National Women Legislators’ Conference, Kerala – 2022 at the Kerala Legislative Assembly at 11.30 a.m. on Thursday. He will then return to Raj Bhavan. He will leave the city for Pune at 5.20 p.m. on Thursday.

Conference

The two-day women legislators’ conference is being organised by the State Assembly as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of Independence. The Governor, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Speaker M.B. Rajesh will be present on the occasion.

The conference, with the theme ‘Power of democracy’, endeavours to bring together women legislators, including women Ministers, speakers, and deputy speakers, from both Houses of Parliament, State legislative assemblies and legislative councils, and Union Territories. Nearly 120 delegates are expected to attend the conference.

The sessions cover topics such as ‘Constitution and women’s rights,’ ‘Role of women in India’s freedom struggle,’ ‘Women’s rights and legal gaps’ and ‘Under-representation of women in decision-making bodies.’

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the valedictory on Friday. Mr. Rajesh will preside.