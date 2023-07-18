President, Prime Minister mourn Chandy’s death

July 18, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy’s death prompted an outpouring of grief and flood of tributes from leaders across the political spectrum.

President Droupadi Murmu, in her condolence tweet, said in the demise of Mr.Chandy, the country had lost an eminent personality who was dedicated to serving the people. His contribution to the progress of Kerala and his impact on the national political space would always be remembered, she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country had lost a humble and dedicated leader who devoted his life to public service and worked towards the progress of Kerala. He recalled his interactions with Mr. Chandy, particularly when they both served as Chief Ministers of their respective States, and later when he moved to Delhi as Prime Minister.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, in his condolence message, said Mr. Chandy was a people’s leader nonpareil, with a record 53 years as legislator from the same constituency. This showed the trust and confidence people had in his leadership. His leadership was marked by empathy and compassion, he said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed Mr. Chandy’s passing the end of an era in Kerala politics. He said Mr. Chandy’s legacy would endure beyond his time. In a condolence message, Mr. Vijayan recalled that he and Mr. Chandy were elected MLAs the same year in 1970. Mr. Chandy had set a record in parliamentary politics by serving as a legislator from the same constituency for more than five decades.

“Mr. Chandy maintained a deep emotional bond with the people of Kerala. He preferred to serve them close at hand from the Kerala Legislative Assembly. He was a tall figure in State politics. He was enthusiastic and hardworking in all his endeavours,” Mr. Vijayan said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Mr. Chandy represented the spirit of Kerala and India. He was the true leader of the people of Kerala. “We will miss him. We loved him very much and we remember him fondly,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said Kerala lost a popular and shining leader in Mr. Chandy’s passing. “The people felt they owned Mr. Chandy, and he always upheld their trust,” he said.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K.Sudhakaran, tweeted: “The tale of the king who triumphed over the world with the power of ‘love’ finds its poignant end. Today, I am deeply saddened by the loss of a legend, @Oommen_Chandy. He touched the lives of countless individuals, and his legacy will forever resonate within our souls. RIP!”.

All India Congress Committee general secretary K.C. Venugopal said Mr. Chandy had been the pillar of strength for Kerala for a long time. His departure would leave a huge void in Kerala’s political sphere.

Speaker A.N. Shamseer said Mr. Chandy’s life would remain a textbook for students of politics and public servants alike. All his political life had been in the midst of people, from whom he drew his strength, he said.

Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Chattisgarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Assam too condoled his passing.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said Mr. Chandy presided over a golden era in Congress politics in Kerala. He was a role model for those who followed him in his footsteps.

Congress veteran and former Chief Minister A.K. Antony termed Mr. Chandy’s passing irreplaceable personal loss. “He persuaded me to marry and have a family. Mr. Chandy was a close friend. He would never forsake those who sought his services and ensure that petitioners never returned emptyhanded,” Mr. Antony said.

Shashi Tharoor, MP, mourned Mr. Chandy’s passing. He tweeted: ”Sadly, it was not to be. The news of @Oommen_Chandy’s passing leaves millions bereft. My heart goes out to his family at this inexpressibly sad time. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti”.

Bharatiya Janata Party State president K.Surendran expressed his respect for the departed leader. “Mr. Chandy lived among the people and strived for their well-being,” Mr. Surendran said in a condolence message.