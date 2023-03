President leaves for Delhi

March 22, 2023 07:29 am | Updated 07:29 am IST - KOCHI

On completion of a tour of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep, President Droupadi Murmu returned to Delhi on Tuesday. Ms. Murmu arrived in Kochi from Lakshadweep by noon and was seen off at the Cochin International Airport by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, Surgeon Rear Admiral Dinesh Sharma, District Police Chief (Kochi city) K. Sethu Raman, District Collector N.S.K. Umesh and Rural SP Vivek Kumar. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.