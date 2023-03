March 22, 2023 07:29 am | Updated 07:29 am IST - KOCHI

On completion of a tour of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep, President Droupadi Murmu returned to Delhi on Tuesday. Ms. Murmu arrived in Kochi from Lakshadweep by noon and was seen off at the Cochin International Airport by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, Surgeon Rear Admiral Dinesh Sharma, District Police Chief (Kochi city) K. Sethu Raman, District Collector N.S.K. Umesh and Rural SP Vivek Kumar.