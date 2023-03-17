President Droupadi Murmu hails Kerala’s harmony and cosmopolitan outlook

March 17, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Hailing the cosmopolitan outlook of the people of Kerala as worth emulating, President Droupadi Murmu has said that people of all faiths and religions have been living together in harmony, bound by the language and culture of the State.

The President was speaking at a civic reception accorded by the State government in honour of her first official visit to the State and the launch of various initiatives of the government here on Friday. The President released a coffee table book on 25 years of Kudumbashree, a booklet of the Kudumbashree’s ‘Chuvadu’ neighbourhood gatherings, and inaugurated Rachana, a history-writing programme of Kudumbashree by its women members in its silver jubilee year.

She also launched ‘Unnathi Kerala Empowerment Society’ to create opportunities for employment and self-employment, among the youth belonging to SC and ST communities. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan released the first batch of technical, engineering and diploma books translated into Malayalam by the Digital University.

Women at the forefront

Ms. Murmu said that women in Kerala have been more educated and empowered which reflects in the State’s better performance on several Human Development Indices.

“Every segment of the social fabric of Kerala has shining ideals of women empowerment in different periods of history. Unniyarcha had set a stirring example of self-help through martial arts. She is immortalised in Kerala’s folklore. Nangeli sacrificed her life protesting against unfair practices imposed upon Dalit women, including their personal clothing. She continues to inspire generations of those who fight for social dignity and justice. In our Constituent Assembly, there were 15 women members. Out of them, as many as three were from Kerala alone. Ammu Swaminathan, Dakshayani Velayudhan and Annie Mascarene were much ahead of their times,” said the President.

Ms. Murmu also touched upon the achievements of Anna Chandy, the first woman to become a High Court judge in India, M. Fathima Beevi, the first lady judge in the Supreme Court of India, Karthyani Amma, who became a national icon by attaining the first rank under the Akshara Laksham Scheme at the age of 96 in 2018, Nanchiyamma, who won the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer and athlete P.T. Usha.

The President also remembered the contributions of social reformers and yesteryear political leaders who have played a key role in shaping Kerala.

“Kerala is the land of Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya. Different streams of spirituality and inclusion have been flowing in Kerala, inspired by sages and reformers like Sree Narayana Guru, Chattambi Swamikal, Ayyankali, Poykayil Appachchan and V.T. Bhattathiripad. Kerala has produced a galaxy of stalwarts. K.R. Narayanan, my distinguished predecessor in the Rashtrapati Bhavan, was a son of Kerala. The rich political legacy of the State includes E.M.S. Namboodiripad, R. Shankar, C. Achutha Menon, K. Karunakaran, E.K. Nayanar and K.R. Gowri Amma,” she said.

She expressed hope that the educated and dedicated youth of Kerala will make a huge contribution in making India a developed country during the ‘Amrit-Kaal’. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan, Speaker A.N. Shamseer and Minister for the Welfare of Backward and Scheduled Communities K. Radhakrishnan were also present at the function.