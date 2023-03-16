President accorded warm welcome in Thiruvananthapuram

March 16, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

President Droupadi Murmu arrived at the State capital Thursday evening on a two-day visit. The President who arrived by a special flight from Kochi was accorded a rousing reception at the airport.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Transport Minister Antony Raju, Mayor Arya Rajendran, Chief Secretary V.P. Joy, State Police Chief Anil Kant and senior officials were present to receive the President.

The President will receive a ceremonial guard of honour by the three services at the airport on Friday morning before leaving for Kollam where she will visit the Mata Amritanandamayi Math. She is scheduled to return to the capital city later in the day where she will be accorded a civic reception.

Programmes

The President will also inaugurate a Kudumbashree programme and a project for the development of Scheduled Tribes besides releasing the first batch of technical books of engineering and diploma translated to Malayalam.

On Saturday, the President will visit Kanyakumari and later leave for Lakshadweep. She will come back to Kerala on Tuesday and leave for Delhi from Kochi.