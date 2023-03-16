ADVERTISEMENT

President accorded warm welcome in Thiruvananthapuram

March 16, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

She will receive a ceremonial guard of honour by the three services at the airport on Friday morning

The Hindu Bureau

President Droupadi Murmu who arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday is received by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the airport.

President Droupadi Murmu arrived at the State capital Thursday evening on a two-day visit. The President who arrived by a special flight from Kochi was accorded a rousing reception at the airport.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Transport Minister Antony Raju, Mayor Arya Rajendran, Chief Secretary V.P. Joy, State Police Chief Anil Kant and senior officials were present to receive the President.

The President will receive a ceremonial guard of honour by the three services at the airport on Friday morning before leaving for Kollam where she will visit the Mata Amritanandamayi Math. She is scheduled to return to the capital city later in the day where she will be accorded a civic reception.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Programmes

The President will also inaugurate a Kudumbashree programme and a project for the development of Scheduled Tribes besides releasing the first batch of technical books of engineering and diploma translated to Malayalam.

On Saturday, the President will visit Kanyakumari and later leave for Lakshadweep. She will come back to Kerala on Tuesday and leave for Delhi from Kochi.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US