Preserve and imbibe the rich traditions of country: Kerala Governor

November 06, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan reviewing a guard of honour at the Southern Air Command headquarters at Akkulam, Thiruvananthapuram, on Monday.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan visited the headquarters of the Southern Air Command (SAC) at Akkulam on Monday.

The Governor interacted with the Air Force personnel and spoke on the theme ‘Relevance of Indian thoughts in present-day context.’ He emphasised the need for preserving and imbibing the rich traditions of the country rather than blindly emulating the West.

Mr. Khan also lauded the role of the SAC personnel in safeguarding the southern peninsula.

The Governor was received by Air Marshal B. Manikantan, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, SAC. The Governor reviewed a Guard of Honour on the occasion. Air Marshal S.R.K. Nair (Retd), Honorary Administrative Member of Armed Forces Tribunal, Kochi, was present.

