Presentation school golden jubilee fete begins

Published - November 25, 2024 09:23 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Calicut Diocese Bishop Varghese Chakkalakkal releasing the golden jubilee logo of Presentation Higher Secondary School, Perinthalmanna, on Saturday.

Presentation Higher Secondary School, Perinthalmanna, began year-long celebrations of its golden jubilee on Saturday. Calicut Diocese Bishop Varghese Chakkalakkal inaugurated the celebrations with a clarion call to parents and teachers, stressing the importance of “education of the heart” in shaping the next generation of empathetic and compassionate leaders.

Bishop Chakkalakkal cautioned that a love-deficient environment has become a pressing issue in our society, underscoring that education alone cannot fill the void left by the absence of love in a child’s upbringing.

He also released the school’s golden jubilee logo. Najeeb Kanthapuram, MLA, assistant education officer K.T. Kunhumoidu, provincial superior Biji Joseph, school principal Jesmi Thomas, headmistress Princy Jose, manager Jolly George, former principal Thereseena George, parent-teacher association president Mohan Kartha and cine artiste Girish Gnanadas spoke.

The school is planning to adopt 50 students affected by the Chooralmala and Mundakai landslides in Wayanad as part of the golden jubilee celebrations. The school will meet their education expenses. Fixed amounts will be deposited in banks in the name of those children.

Students of the school already held a biriyani challenge as an initial step to raise funds for the Wayanad aid. School officials said that a fusion music programme would also be conducted to raise funds.

