Presentation School at Perinthalmanna to celebrate golden jubilee

Published - November 22, 2024 11:49 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The year-long golden jubilee celebrations of Presentation Higher Secondary School, Perinthalmanna, will begin on Saturday (November 23). Bishop Varghese Chakkalakkal of the Calicut Diocese will inaugurate the celebrations in the evening. District Collector V.R. Vinod will deliver the keynote address.

The school authorities said they would adopt 50 students affected by the tragic landslides of Chooralmala and Mundakai in Wayanad, besides meeting their education expenses. Accordingly, fixed amounts will be deposited in banks in the names of those children.

Students of the school had already organised a ‘biriyani challenge’ as an initial step to raise funds to help the students from Wayanad. School officials said a fusion music programme would also be conducted to raise funds.

