Present teacher: A good percentage of students return to schools in Kollam district

KOLLAM

01 November 2021 18:48 IST

Students are instructed to sanitise their hands and undergo thermal scanning before entering classrooms

Strictly following the COVID-19 protocol, a good percentage of students returned to schools in Kollam district on Monday for their first offline classes since the first lockdown. The students were instructed to sanitise their hands and undergo thermal scanning before entering classrooms.

Clean-up drives were carried out in the schools ahead of reopening and strict measures were taken to ensure COVID-19 protocol compliance within the school premises and nearby roads. Officials from the General Education Department had visited the schools to evaluate the fitness of buildings and arrangements for providing mid-day meals to students.

Advertising

Advertising

The district-level Praveshanotsavam was held at Sasthamcotta Government Higher Secondary School where 100 new students joined Class I. "It's a great accomplishment that we could continue classes amidst the pandemic with the help of modern technology," said district panchayat president Sam K. Daniel who inaugurated the event.

Safe environment

Mayor Prasanna Ernest, who inaugurated Kollam sub-district Praveshanotsavam at St. Joseph's Convent Lower Primary School, said steps have been taken to ensure a safe environment for students.

"Measures were taken for the distribution of homeopathic preventive medicines, disinfection of schools and stocking masks and sanitisers. Internet facility will be provided for students who still don't have access to online classes," she said.