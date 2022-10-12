Presence of tiger near human habitat in Wayanad goes viral

A video clip showing a tiger entering from the Kozhikode-Kollegal National Highway 766 to a nearby plantation at Sulthan Bathery on Wednesday night has gone viral.

The scene was recorded in a CCTV at a house.

However, sources in the Forest department said the mating season of tigers was from October to March, and that mature tigers entering nearby habitats in search of mates was usual during the period.

According to the 2018 tiger Census, the region was a haven for 150 tigers, including 120 in the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary and 30 in the territorial forest divisions.