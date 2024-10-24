‘Presence of microplastics in human brain, heart a grave threat’

The presence of microplastics in human brain and heart has turned out to be a grave threat, a leading U.S. researcher has said.

Baoshan Xing, director and University distinguished professor, Stockbridge School of Agriculture of the University of Massachusetts Amherst, United States, said on Thursday that it was more dangerous than the microplastics found in soil, water, and air. He made these remarks while attending a session on the final day of an international phytotechnology conference at the University of Calicut at Tenhipalam in Malappuram.

Mr. Xing said that the overuse of plastics had led to the formation of microplastics, which reach human body through the food chain. Even children’s feeding bottles, drinking water bottles, and the containers carrying parcel food have their presence. More microplastics had been found in the human brain than in kidney and liver. Mr. Xing said that the blood vessels carrying blood from the heart to the brain too have them, which increases the risk of heart attack. As many as 250 delegates attended the three-day conference, where over 100 papers were presented.

