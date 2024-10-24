GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Presence of microplastics in human brain, heart a grave threat’

Published - October 24, 2024 07:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The presence of microplastics in human brain and heart has turned out to be a grave threat, a leading U.S. researcher has said.

Baoshan Xing, director and University distinguished professor, Stockbridge School of Agriculture of the University of Massachusetts Amherst, United States, said on Thursday that it was more dangerous than the microplastics found in soil, water, and air. He made these remarks while attending a session on the final day of an international phytotechnology conference at the University of Calicut at Tenhipalam in Malappuram.

Mr. Xing said that the overuse of plastics had led to the formation of microplastics, which reach human body through the food chain. Even children’s feeding bottles, drinking water bottles, and the containers carrying parcel food have their presence. More microplastics had been found in the human brain than in kidney and liver. Mr. Xing said that the blood vessels carrying blood from the heart to the brain too have them, which increases the risk of heart attack. As many as 250 delegates attended the three-day conference, where over 100 papers were presented.

Published - October 24, 2024 07:52 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.