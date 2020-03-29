Prescription advising liquor goes viral

A prescription by a doctor advising liquor for his patient has gone viral on social media.
Prescription by a doctor, who practices at Kodungallur and north Paravur, advises 60 ml of liquor, three times a day, with soda and roasted peanuts for his patient.
The prescription appeared soon after the government suggestion to give liquor on doctors’ prescription for people, who suffer from withdrawal symptoms.
However, as it became viral in social media, the doctor who prescribed liquor on his letter pad came with clarification. He claimed that it was just a joke.
“I used my old letter pad for the prescription as a joke. I sent it to some of my friends. But somebody posted it on social media. I don’t have a patient in the name mentioned in that prescription.” the doctor said. He, later, apologised for his act.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.