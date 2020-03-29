Prescription advising liquor goes viral

A prescription by a doctor advising liquor for his patient has gone viral on social media.

Prescription by a doctor, who practices at Kodungallur and north Paravur, advises 60 ml of liquor, three times a day, with soda and roasted peanuts for his patient.

The prescription appeared soon after the government suggestion to give liquor on doctors’ prescription for people, who suffer from withdrawal symptoms.

However, as it became viral in social media, the doctor who prescribed liquor on his letter pad came with clarification. He claimed that it was just a joke.

“I used my old letter pad for the prescription as a joke. I sent it to some of my friends. But somebody posted it on social media. I don’t have a patient in the name mentioned in that prescription.” the doctor said. He, later, apologised for his act.