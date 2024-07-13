ADVERTISEMENT

Prepare SOP for collecting DNA samples of children before adoption, directs Kerala High Court

Updated - July 13, 2024 12:04 pm IST

Published - July 13, 2024 12:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The court issued the directive in a suo motu petition regarding the violation of the privacy of adopted children.

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Kerala High Court, in Ernakulam. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Kerala High Court directed the State government recently to draw up a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for collecting the DNA samples of children before declaring them legally free for adoption.

A. Parvathi Menon, the amicus curiae in the case, submitted a report to the court highlighting the need for evolving a comprehensive SOP for collecting DNA samples. The report also underscored the distress caused by the DNA tests on children born to rape survivors who were given in adoption.

The amicus curiae suggested that the Department of Women and Children frame the SOP, which would avoid ambiguity and bring in uniformity in the procedure to be followed for collecting genetic samples. The court will consider the case on August 1.

