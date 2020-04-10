Prepare for tight transport rules

Restricting the number of persons travelling in cars, buses, and on bikes and increasing the working hours, five-day week, and odd-even system to restrict vehicles have been spelled out in a protocol chalked out for public transportation post-lockdown in the State.

The protocol also calls for developing an app or a software to track the movement of inter-State rail and bus commuters.

Motorcycle travel will be limited to one, private cars for three, and one per seat in other vehicles. Family members will be allowed in cars and motorcyclists will have to use full-face helmet with visor.

No standing travel will be allowed in public transport modes, which will be applicable to educational institution buses too. Commuters will have to enter the bus through the rear door and leave via the front door.

Those having cold, fever, and symptoms of other diseases will not be allowed to travel in public transport modes.

Hand-washing facility

There will be facilities to wash hands at bus stops. Kiosks to make available masks and provide safety tips to travellers will be there. Social distancing will have to be ensured in public places and identity card/passes issued by the police will be needed for travelling.

All vehicles used for public transport, including taxies and autorickshaws, will have to be sanitised. Drivers falling under the high risk category will have to use face masks.

The protocol, worked out by the Motor Vehicles Department, awaiting approval, has suggested ban on linen and food in inter-State buses. Window curtains will have to be removed and air-conditioner switched off. Face masks and sanitiser will have to be made available free of cost.

Commuters to be briefed

Commuters using public transport will be briefed of the norms as done in flights. Those flouting the rules will be fined and termination of the journey will also be considered.

Schoolchildren should wear mask while stepping out of homes and carry sanitiser in the school bag. The bus crew will provide sanitiser at doorstep before allowing them in.

Local bodies will have to take the lead in sanitising goods vehicles at the 19 check-posts of the MVD and issue guidelines to drivers. Autorickshaws, taxies, and public transport vehicles will have to display the norms for safe travel.