Prepare for changes in right to service law, government departments told

Government departments have been advised to gear up for comprehensive revisions planned to the right to service law, which will demand from them, among other things, efficient electronic services delivery (ESD).

While the draft Kerala Right to Public Service Bill, 2024, is still under the consideration of the government, the Personnel and Administrative Reforms department has directed government departments and local self-government institutions to prepare the ground for implementing the proposed reforms.

Observing that the Kerala Right to Service Act passed in 2012 had “completely failed” in achieving its objectives, the Kerala Law Reforms Commission had recommended that it be replaced with an adequate legislation.

Draft Bill

A draft of Kerala Right to Public Service Bill, 2024, which the Commission handed over to the government some months ago, contains provisions for e-services in addition to tougher penalties such as a fine of up to ₹10,000 for failing to deliver services to the public.

In a September 2 order, the Personnel and Administrative Reforms department observed that advances in technology has ushered in sweeping changes in the service sector — notably online services — making “transparency, efficiency and speed” imperatives in service delivery to the public.

As the Government is in the process of getting the new law enacted, government departments, department heads and LSG institutions should urgently put in place the infrastructure needed for its enforcement, the order said.

Government sources said the recommendations made by the Commission could undergo modifications as suggested by stakeholder departments and institutions before the Bill gets presented in the Assembly.

Key recommendations

Key recommendations of the Law Reforms Commission include provisions for electronic service delivery, which the 2012 Act lacked, and tougher penalties for failure to deliver services (which may extend to ₹10,000 but not less than ₹1000) and failure to notify or display public services (up to ₹10,000, applicable to the heads of departments).

In the State of Objectives and Reasons of the Bill, the Commission noted that the 2012 Act “has completely failed to achieve its objects and purposes.” Several departments have not even complied with the requirement of notifying all services that they should be offering.

“Even in cases where notifications were made, several relevant services were not included in the list of notified services. There is no transparency or accountability in the implementation of the above Act,” the Commission noted.

Further, the 2012 Act lacks any provision for electronic service delivery, while the penal provisions “are found to be inadequate,” the Commission had noted.