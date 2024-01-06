GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prepare for bigger role with a sense of historical and civilisational responsibility, says Jaishankar

January 06, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar delivering the third P. Parameswaran Memorial Lecture in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar delivering the third P. Parameswaran Memorial Lecture in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Indians should prepare themselves to play a bigger role in the international arena with “a sense of historical and civilisational responsibility”, Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar said here on Saturday.

Mr. Jaishankar was delivering the third P. Parameswaran memorial lecture on the ‘Role of Bharat in Shaping a Just World Order - A Perspective for the Immediate Future’ organised by the Bharateeya Vichara Kendram (BVK).

“Our neighbours trust us, the region beyond today has respect for us. Much of the world today looks at how India is progressing. They look at our achievements. The world is actually getting ready for us. It is we who have to make that effort to  prepare for a bigger role. And we must do it with a sense of historical and civilisational responsibility,” he said.

“A big part of Viksit Bharat is also about discovering our own strengths,” Mr. Jaishankar said. “Viksit Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat or the Bharat that can shape the world can only forge ahead if we always remember who we are,” he said adding that India becoming self-reliant was at the core of the idea of what the country could do to create a more just world order.

Noting that “traditions have much to teach us”, Mr. Jaishankar said they provided a solid foundation for how “we approach the world”. “To approach modernity without a sense of tradition is to say I’ve forgotten who I am, but I think I know what I want to be,” he said.

The Union Minister cited examples of diplomacy, statesmanship and good conduct from the Ramayana, drawing parallels with modern-day requirements that shape India’s interactions with its fellow nations.  

“In the world today there are very, very few civilisations which still remain nation States. We should never forget our history, we should never forget our civilisation because that is what sets us apart,” he said.

BVK director R. Sanjayan presided over the function. Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, former Union Minister O. Rajagopal, president of the Kanyakumari Vivekananda Kendra A. Balakrishnan, BVK president C.V. Jayamony and vice president N. Santhosh Kumar were present.

