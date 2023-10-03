Prepare detailed plan to conserve Vembanad Lake: Pinarayi

October 03, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Taking a serious note of the recurring flood threats to villages adjoining Vembanad Lake, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed the Chief Secretary to prepare a detailed plan for restoring and conserving the backwater system. Addressing the sectoral review meeting in Kochi on Tuesday, the Chief Minister issued a direction in this regard on the basis of a request by Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasvan. While raising the issue, Mr.Vasvan had called for an immediate action to restore the brackish water system which is witnessing a huge inflow of silt and garbage. The problem, according to him, had directly affected the lives of people in as many as three districts. Kottayam District Collector V. Vigneswari pointed to the shrinking storage capacity of the lake affecting its fish stocks, water transport and backwater tourism. She emphasised the need to clear the encroachments and deepen the rivers that join the backwater system. The meeting also discussed the progress of various projects in Kottayam district. The ministerial-level meeting also directed to convene a joint meeting to find out suitable land for setting up a septage treatment plant for the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam as well as the local self-government bodies within 15 km radius. The meeting assessed that the tender process for the 7.5-km work from Placheri to Karingallumoozhi as part of the Hill Highway project had already been completed. The project covers a distance of 23 km from Placheri to Mundakayam. Of this, 15.5 km from Karingallumoozhi to Mundakayam is part of a National Highway. After the second Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet came to power, 2,458 houses were completed in the district under the Life Mission programme. As many as 4,917 people have entered into contract and the construction of 3,877 houses is in progress. Construction of a Life housing complex has begun at Thalayolaparambu, The Chief Minister directed that the local self-government institutions should take steps to strengthen the contract arrangements with the beneficiaries and the joint director of the department should ensure this.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.