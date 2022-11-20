Prepare airstrip to meet any emergency during Sabarimala season, Idukki administration writes to NCC

November 20, 2022 10:24 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - IDUKKI

Even as the Forest department stands firm against the construction of the caved-in portion of the National Cadets Corps (NCC) airstrip at Sathram, near Vandiperiyar, the district administration has now demanded that the NCC directorate make necessary arrangements at the airstrip to manage any emergency during the Sabarimala pilgrim season.

A letter sent by the Idukki district collector to the NCC directorate, a copy of which is with The Hindu, stated that”If any emergency situation arose during the Sabarimala pilgrim season the airstrip should be able to facilitate the operation of helicopter at the Satram airstrip.”

On receipt of the letter, the NCC has directed to speed up the construction work of the airstrip.

Based on the request from the Public Works department (PWD) and the NCC, State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) scientist G.S. Pradeep led an expert team to inspect the present condition of the airstrip.

In July a portion of the airstrip was washed away in a landslip following the heavy rains. According to sources the SDMA scientist team directed geotextile fixing in the caved in portion of the airstrip to ensure the protection of the runway.

An SDMA source said it was the proposal from the PWD to fix the geotextile to ensure the protection of the runway. “The SDMA inspection report will be submitted to PWD soon,” said the source.

An NCC source said that after the inspection the SDMA team confirmed that there was no issue to conduct a trial landing on the runway. The work is under way and the trial run will be conducted soon,” said the source.

When contacted, a senior Forest department official said that the department had again denied permission for reconstruction of the caved-in portion of the airstrip. “No work can be carried out without the permission from MoEF., said the official.

Earlier, an Idukki-based environmentalist had moved the High Court against the project and the decision was awaited. In his petition, the environmentalist had pointed out that the construction was being done in an environmentally fragile area.

According to officials, as many as 1,000 NCC air wing cadets can be trained in flying small aircraft at the airstrip. The airstrip’s construction was started on May 21, 2017, on the 12-acre land allotted by the Revenue department.